Colchester Hospital centre closed over infection control issue
- Published
A section of a hospital was temporarily shut due to an "infection control issue", an NHS trust said.
The urgent treatment centre at Colchester Hospital was closed to new patients on Wednesday afternoon.
A spokeswoman for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, said the centre reopened at 07:00 GMT.
The spokeswoman thanked patients and staff for "their support" while the centre was closed.
The UK Health Security Agency said it did not comment on individuals.
Dr Meera Chand, the agency's director of clinical and emerging infection, said: "Individuals who have travelled recently and report illness are routinely assessed by NHS clinicians for a variety of infectious diseases."
