Peterborough: 'Callous sexual predator' Abbas Abbass jailed for 18 years
- Published
A "callous predator" who followed a woman through a city centre and raped her multiple times has been jailed.
Abbas Abbass, 40, repeatedly attacked the victim in Peterborough in the early hours of 17 December.
He was found guilty of two counts of rape and one of assault by penetration.
Abbass, of Raedwald Court, in Peterborough, was sentenced to 18 years in prison, with a further six years on licence. He has been placed on the Sex Offenders' Register indefinitely.
Cambridgeshire Police said Abbass approached the victim in Bridge Street at about 02:00 and asked her if she wanted him to order her a taxi.
She declined but he tried to kiss her despite being asked to go away.
He left but CCTV showed him following her from a distance. When she got to Town Bridge, she suddenly felt unwell and dizzy.
As she continued along Oundle Road, Abbass caught up with her and raped her twice in the nearby recreation ground.
He ordered a taxi and took her back to his home, where she awoke the next morning feeling scared and confused. Abbass sexually assaulted her while she pretended to be asleep.
When she realised he was not going to stop, she opened her eyes and pushed him away.
He began acting like nothing had happened but she left and called a friend who took her to the police.
Det Con Jake Owen said: "Abbass is a dangerous sexual predator who carried out multiple sexual assaults on the victim, leaving lasting trauma.
"I am pleased we have managed to help put a callous sex offender behind bars and I would like to commend the victim's bravery in coming forward and supporting us with a prosecution."
