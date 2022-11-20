A12 traffic: Serious crash closes road near Chelmsford
The A12 has been closed northbound following a serious crash, National Highways (NH) has said.
The road, near Chelmsford in Essex, has been shut between junctions 18 and 19. Emergency services remain at the scene.
The road is expected to be closed for "a number of hours whilst police conduct collision investigation, recovery and clear-up", NH said.
Essex Police said it was called at 09:15 GMT to reports that a grey Fiesta had left the road.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has any dash cam footage to contact us", it said.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and diversion routes are in place from junctions 15 to 19.
