Essex horse riders asked to be eyes and ears with police
Horse riders are being trained to be the "eyes and ears" of police in a bid to tackle rural and heritage crime.
Essex Police said officers "continue to actively patrol", but it was working with Uttlesford District Council on a new trial "to bolster our efforts".
The Essex Horse Rider Volunteers will be trained in what to look out for and to report suspicious activity.
Police said riders were in "a unique position to spot signs" of a variety of rural offences.
"The scheme will see volunteers on horseback, who regularly use bridleways, footpaths and narrow country lanes, that are not easily accessible by vehicles, becoming our eyes and ears," a spokesman said.
"The idea behind the scheme is that horse riders are in a unique position to spot signs of suspicious activity related to offences such as hare coursing, stolen agricultural vehicles, unlawful metal detecting or theft of lead from protected heritage buildings."
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan, Essex Police's lead for local policing and the national lead for heritage crime, said: "Horse riders really know their local communities and are brilliantly placed to identify and report suspicious behaviour, especially off the beaten track."
Maggie Sutton, councillor from the ruling Residents for Uttlesford group, said: "We recognise how rural crime affects farms, livestock and wildlife, and targets individuals and rural businesses and the lasting impact it has on Uttlesford residents.
"We are hoping for any horse riders in Uttlesford to consider joining us with this scheme and help to be the eyes and ears for our rural communities in reporting suspicious activity and crime."
