Police officer charged with assault on teenager in Brentwood
- Published
A police officer has been charged with assaulting a 14-year-old while off duty.
PC Paul Bewsey, from the Metropolitan Police's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, is accused of common assault on the teenager in Brentwood, Essex on 21 April in Hanging Hill Lane.
He is due at Basildon Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The officer had been placed on restricted duties by the London force.
