Man from Basildon, 31, dies after crash on A12 in Essex
A 31-year-old man has died after a crash on the A12 at Chelmsford.
Essex Police said the man, who was from Basildon, died after a grey Ford Fiesta left the road between junction 18 at Sandon and junction 19 at Boreham.
The incident happened at 09:15 GMT on Sunday.
The force said it was "investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision" and appealed for anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact officers.
