Basildon: Man to stand trial over murder of Madison Wright
A man will face trial next year over the murder of a 30-year-old woman.
The body of Madison Wright, from Basildon, Essex, was discovered in Wat Tyler Country Park on 30 July, eight days after she was last seen.
Gary Bennett, 37, of Caister Drive, Pitsea, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Ms Wright at Basildon Crown Court.
The defendant, who appeared via video link, was remanded in custody and is due to stand trial on 13 March.
Ms Wright was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops when she was last seen alive on 22 July, Essex Police said.
Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later, on 26 July, in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.
