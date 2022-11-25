Essex Police probed after woman dies in A13 crash
- Published
A woman has died after a vehicle being followed by police early this morning was involved in a two-vehicle crash.
Essex Police said a vehicle failed to stop when requested by officers on the A13 in the county just after 02:30 GMT.
Officers "remained in its proximity" when it was involved in a serious collision with another vehicle near Rainham, east London. A female passenger in the second vehicle died.
The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Ch Supt Stuart Hooper, of Essex Police, said: "We are currently working with our colleagues in the Metropolitan Police Service who, at this stage, are leading the response to the incident.
"As is appropriate, we have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which has declared an independent investigation."
National Highways said the A13 was closed westbound between the M25 Junction 30 and the A1153 for Dagenham and traffic was being diverted.
