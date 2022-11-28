Nicholas Rossi: Essex Police to speak to US fugitive over rape claim
A man who allegedly faked his own death to avoid prosecution in the United States is wanted for questioning over a rape allegation in the UK, a police force confirmed.
Nicholas Rossi could be extradited from custody in Scotland over claims he raped two women in the US.
Essex Police said on Monday it also wanted to speak to Mr Rossi, 35, over a non-recent allegation made in April.
Extradition to the US could be delayed as a result.
"We are now liaising with Scottish authorities in order to facilitate an interview with the man regarding a non-recent allegation of rape in Chelmsford which was made to us in April 2022," said an Essex Police spokesperson.
Mr Rossi allegedly fled to the UK from the US in 2020 after faking his own death.
He was arrested at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, in October 2021, after checking himself in with Covid-19 under the name Arthur Knight, claiming to be an Irish orphan.
Edinburgh Sheriff Court ruled earlier this month that he was Mr Rossi, after being presented evidence that matched his face, tattoos and fingerprints.
He is due to appear at extradition hearings in Scotland in January and March.
