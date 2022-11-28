Basildon police officer 'elbowed' man's head after traffic stop
- Published
A police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a man after a traffic stop.
Prosecutors said Essex Police constable Charlie Thompson struck Zeki Badruddin to the head with his elbow beside the A127 in Basildon on 19 January.
The 25-year-old, of Dedham Road, Boxted, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for a year.
His lawyer told Chelmsford Magistrates' Court his actions were "not calculated".
The force said Thompson was immediately placed on restricted duties after the incident and would now become subject to conduct proceedings.
"You had no real reason to believe you were under any real threat from him at the time," said district judge Christopher Williams following a two-day trial.
"I think you did abuse that trust and power placed upon you."
The court heard a scuffle ensued between Mr Badruddin and officers after he was stopped on suspicion of using a mobile phone behind the wheel.
Incapacitant spray was used, but by the time PC Thompson arrived, the court was told he was handcuffed and seated on the verge.
Prosecutor Micaila Williams said he deployed a "short, sharp" elbow strike to the head and pushed him to the ground a second time.
"[He] went in like a bull in a China shop without asking questions or considering anything before he applied force," said Ms Williams.
'High stress'
The judge said the incident caused "relatively minor" physical harm but said the psychological toll was likely greater.
Andrew McGee, defending, said his client previously had an "impeccable professional record" and that his actions were "not calculated" and occurred in "circumstances of high stress".
Thompson was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and must pay £878 made up of prosecution costs, compensation and a victim surcharge.
The court was told Mr Badruddin was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker but was not prosecuted.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) regional director Graham Beesley said: "There was no justification for PC Thompson to use force against the man who was not resisting in any way."
Essex Police said the matter was referred to the IOPC as soon as "we became aware of the problem" and that the officer has not since been "interacting with the public face to face".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk