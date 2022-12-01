Rollerworld: Colchester skating rink closes after landlord dispute
A final disco has been held at a rollerskating rink before it closed over a rent dispute with the landlord.
The owners at Rollerworld in Colchester shut their doors at 23:00 GMT on Wednesday after the event attended by about 900 skaters.
The company said the landlord wanted to increase annual rent from £100,000 to £250,000 from February 2023.
Petchey Holdings said it had already offered a lease "below the market rate" and remained open to negotiations.
Co-owner Jason Khan told BBC Essex they had made a final lease offer to Petchey Holdings and were waiting for a response.
He said part of the dispute related to the car park being turned into an access road for commercial vehicles.
Meanwhile, the owners are inviting volunteers to help dismantle the rink on 28 December.
"It's been such an emotional rollercoaster," Mr Khan said.
"That building has been built specifically for skaters for 32 years and it's just so heartbreaking."
The owners, who employed about 40 staff, said about 2,000 people visited over the weekend.
Anne Khan said: "Over the last few weeks we've just had thousands and thousands of people in here and they've said to me they haven't been here for years.
"They've said Rollerworld is home... it is like coming home.
"It's been really tough and really emotional."
Skater Carly Pittock said the venue had changed her life and the lives of her sons "for the better".
"Where else can I come with all four of my sons for hours on end knowing that they are safe, we get on well with all the staff it's like a big family," she said.
Staff member, Gareth Oliver, said: "It's not just a job, you could walk away from a job, you can't just walk away from this place."
His colleague Frankie Moll added she was autistic and "fitting in so well so instantly doesn't happen - it's never happened [before working here]".
The owners said they were looking at other venues in Colchester and elsewhere in the UK to reopen in - but that it depended on "whether they have the strength".
A Petchey Holdings spokesman said: "[We] have had numerous meetings with him [Mr Khan], and more latterly his advisors, and we have already offered him terms for a new lease below the market rate and remain open to continued negotiations."
