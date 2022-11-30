Extinction Rebellion protest at Amazon depot sees activists convicted
- Published
Extinction Rebellion activists who blockaded an Amazon distribution centre on Black Friday last year have been convicted of aggravated trespass.
Nicholas Onley posed as Jeff Bezos on a makeshift rocket in the protest at Tilbury, Essex, last November.
The 60-year-old, of Richmond Road, north London, admitted the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court but four other defendants were found guilty.
The group were fined and given community orders.
"There's no dispute in this case, each of you was on that land with the intention of causing disruption to what's a lawful activity," said district judge Christopher Williams.
The court heard Amazon staff were made aware of a trespass at 04:15 GMT on 26 November 2021.
Prosecutor Micaila Williams said Onley, who carried a mask imitating the Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, climbed on top of a "bamboo structure with rocket" that had been erected at one of two access points.
She said two protesters sat on top of a Luton van that was parked across the rear entrance and which carried a sign reading "Black Friday exploits people and planet".
The court was told the remaining two protesters laid on the road to "prevent or obstruct access".
Ms Williams said the site was disrupted for about 15 hours when the business was due 82 inbound and 150 outbound deliveries.
She said the protest incurred losses of £32,000 because staff were unable to work.
Three defendants, after a search of Land Registry documents, claimed to believe they were on a public highway.
'Wit's end'
Onley was arrested at 14:21 GMT after he came down from the structure, the court heard.
Representing himself, he said: "[I was] at my wit's end as to how to address the situation we find ourselves in."
Following the two-day trial:
- Onley, from Tottenham, who said he worked at a food bank, was fined £360 and ordered to pay a £36 victim surcharge after changing his plea to guilty on the second day of the trial
- Emily Robinson, 27, a charity freelancer, of no fixed abode, was ordered to complete 80 hours of unpaid work and £295 in prosecution costs and surcharge
- Luke Whiting, 26, of Grove Road, Bow, east London, who worked at the Bank of England, was ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and £295 in costs and surcharge
- Julie Hermann, 38, of Robsart Street, Brixton, south London, a HR worker, was fined £600 and ordered to pay £260 in costs and surcharge
- Sarah Michel, 43, an interpreter of Fortis Green Road, Muswell Hill, north London, was fined £400 and ordered to pay £240 in costs and surcharge
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk