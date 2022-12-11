Cost of living: University of Essex creates jobs for students
- Published
A university has created jobs for students to help them during the cost of living crisis.
The University of Essex has invested about £100,000 to fund at least 7,500 hours of work in part-time role on its campuses in Colchester and Southend.
Pro-vice chancellor of education Madeline Eacott said the job opportunities would help students develop skills and continue studying.
She said the aim was to help students at an "incredibly difficult time".
Students will be working in administrative and creative roles across the university, focused on improving the student experience further and helping the university recover from the impact of the pandemic.
"Being able to find part-time jobs on our campuses helps them fit their work around their studies more easily," Ms Eacott said.
"We want to offer our students 'real jobs' which they know are making a difference by improving the student experience, offering extra support and ensuring students get everything they can from their time at Essex.
"We hope these roles will be really rewarding for our students while adding an extra level to the transformational education we already aim to deliver."
The university anticipates it will spend more than £3m this academic year on keeping on-campus rents down and on extra hardship support.
Student Union president Nashwa Alsakka said: "I hope that the students that most need these roles are able to access them and benefit from the income and experience."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk