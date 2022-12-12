BBC Weather Watchers capture East's overnight snow
Snow across the East of England has prompted photographers to capture the white stuff on camera.
Here are just a few of your BBC Weather Watchers snowy snaps.
The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and icy patches for much of the East of England and the south-east until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
The M25 and M11 have been affected by snow and traffic problems in Essex and Hertfordshire, with some counties hit by school closures.
