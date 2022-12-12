BBC Weather Watchers capture East's overnight snow

Snow across the East of England has prompted photographers to capture the white stuff on camera.

Here are just a few of your BBC Weather Watchers snowy snaps.

BBC Weather Watchers/Bernard
Cobwebs take on a new beauty when frost and snow come along - Weather Watcher Bernard photographed this in St Albans, Hertfordshire
BBC Weather Watchers/VK
This was the pristine white scene in Harlow, Essex, on Sunday night
BBC Weather Watchers/JNich
The snow was captured falling in Hitchin in Hertfordshire in the early hours of the morning
BBC Weather Watchers/Little Nellie
What colour is your car? Mainly white... Weather Watcher Little Nellie took this in Stopsley, Luton
BBC Weather Watchers/Samson's Mum
More cars probably going nowhere in a hurry today - these are all lined up in Haverhill, in Suffolk
BBC Weather Watchers/Walking for Bertie
A chocolate box cottage in the snow at Hemingford Grey in Cambridgeshire
BBC Weather Watchers/niknak1970
These snow-topped lanterns were photographed in Stotfold in Bedfordshire
BBC Weather Watchers/@NNweather
Christmas lights highlight a smattering of snow in Northampton

The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and icy patches for much of the East of England and the south-east until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.

The M25 and M11 have been affected by snow and traffic problems in Essex and Hertfordshire, with some counties hit by school closures.

