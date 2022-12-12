More than 100 Essex schools closed due to snow
- Published
More than 100 primary and secondary schools have been closed due to snowfall in Essex.
By 09:00 GMT, Essex County Council's website had 113 schools listed as shut or opening later due to the weather.
Schools have listed travel concerns for buses, unsafe school grounds and heating problems as reasons for closure.
The Met Office has extended a yellow weather warning for snow and icy patches until 11:00 GMT on Tuesday.
Drivers also faced treacherous conditions on Essex's roads on Sunday with some becoming stuck on the M25 due to heavy snowfall.
Flights at Stansted Airport were also suspended due to the bad weather.
