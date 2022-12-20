Basildon Hospital: Gas and air relief returns for pregnant women
Gas and air pain relief has been reinstated at a maternity suite following a series of investigations over high levels of nitrous oxide.
Tests carried out in June 2021 at Basildon University Hospital in Essex revealed the high levels.
The installation of a new ventilation system, however, has been delayed.
The hospital said Entonox, which was unavailable for roughly three weeks, was reintroduced over the weekend.
The Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust has previously said there has been no harm to mothers and babies.
It said other methods of pain relief were available during the suspension period.
Pregnant members of staff were redeployed to other hospital areas.
The trust declined to comment further on Monday or say whether the new ventilation system had been fitted.
The trust's acting chief executive Hannah Coffey previously said to staff in correspondence, seen by the BBC, that the delay was "unacceptable".
Prolonged exposure to the gas can lead to issues with vitamin B12 deficiency, anaemia and has been linked to fertility issues.
