Southend: Pedestrian dies in Southchurch Road hit and run
- Published
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the early hours.
Police officers were called to Southchurch Road in Southend, towards Shoeburyness, at about 02:00 GMT to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian.
The person died at the scene. The car involved, which is believed to be light in colour, failed to stop.
Essex Police said the road is expected to remain partially closed for a number of hours.
The force has called for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.