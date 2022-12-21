Madison Wright: Police hunt for phone in Basildon murder case
- Published
Police investigating the murder of a woman believe her mobile phone may have been found by a member of the public.
The body of Madison Wright, 30, of Basildon, Essex, was discovered in Wat Tyler Country Park on 30 July.
Essex Police said new information suggested Ms Wright's phone was briefly switched on in September.
The force said officers were keen to locate the device, which was of "evidential value" and may contain "sentimental photos and videos".
Gary Bennett, 37, of Pitsea, has denied her murder and faces a trial at Basildon Crown Court next year.
Det Insp Kevin Hughes said finding and recovering Ms Wright's phone was a "key and ongoing line of inquiry".
"Up until a recent development this was looking doubtful, but we now have information that suggests Madison's phone was briefly switched on in September - and one scenario we are looking to explore is the potential a member of the public has found the phone.
"This phone still has evidential value to our investigation, but as equally important are the sentimental photos and videos which may still be recoverable from the device.
"Given the emotive implications, we would really like to be able to reunite these significant mementos with Madison's family, and if someone has found the phone we need to speak with that person as part of our inquiries."
He said the phone was a Google Pixel 4a and may have been in a black case.
Ms Wright was wearing a pink top, black trousers and flip-flops when she was last seen alive on 22 July, Essex Police said.
Her car, a black Vauxhall Astra, was found four days later in Brackendale Avenue in Basildon.
Mr Bennett, of Caister Drive, is due to stand trial from 13 March.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk