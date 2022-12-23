Pair arrested in Southend-on-Sea fatal hit-and-run inquiry
Two men have been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run collision.
Stuart Chiddicks, 30, from Southend-on-Sea, Essex, died after he was struck by a car on Southchurch Road in the city at about 02:00 GMT on Wednesday.
Police said the car involved failed to stop at the scene. It said the arrested men, aged 32 and 25 and from Southend, were in custody for questioning.
Meanwhile, Mr Chiddicks' family paid tribute to him, saying he "lived life to the fullest".
"He always put his family above all else. He'll be sorely missed by all that knew him," they said in a statement.
Mr Chiddicks' mother added: "He was the light of my life. Stuart will be sorely missed. Goodnight my angel. Rest in peace, love mum."
Police said a vehicle connected to the incident had also been recovered.
