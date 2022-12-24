Man arrested after Essex pub assault
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following reports of an assault at a pub in Essex.
Essex Police said officers were called to reports a man had been assaulted at the Lamb and Lion pub in Station Road, Westcliff -on-Sea, at about 18:40 GMT on Friday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 44-year-old man was arrested a short time later in the Pier Hill area and remains in custody.
Det Ch Insp Louise Metcalfe, from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said:"My thoughts and condolences are with the victim's family in what will be a very difficult time.
"Our investigation is in its early stages and we are still working to establish the circumstances which led up to the incident.
"The victim was assaulted inside a busy pub at a time where there would have been lots of people around and would have seen what happened.
"I need anyone who was at the pub saw the incident or what led up to it to contact us."
The pub has posted a statement on its Facebook page saying the venue would be closed on Christmas Eve.
