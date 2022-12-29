New Year assessment for sinking Miller & Carter Lakeside restaurant
A floating restaurant, partially submerged at a UK shopping centre, will be subject to a structural assessment in the New Year.
The paddle steamer, which is home to a Miller & Carter steakhouse, started to sink at Lakeside in Essex on Friday.
Staff were preparing to open when they had to evacuate at about 11:00 GMT.
A restaurant spokeswoman said the priority was to "update guests" who had bookings and that an "assessment of the structure will then follow".
"As you can imagine at this time of the year it is difficult to get the specialist help which may be required, so the picture will be clearer in the new year when normal business operations resume," she said, in a statement first given to the Thurrock Gazette.
The restaurant, which was refurbished in October 2019, has been cordoned off since the incident.
The shopping centre's director has said the boat has been sitting on the water at about a "30% decline".
