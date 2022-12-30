Southend Coastguard called out to car submerged in sea
A Coastguard rescue team had to wade into the sea after a car was spotted submerged in the water.
The silver hatchback's roof and rear window were visible in the waves off Shoebury Common beach, near Southend-on-Sea, Essex on Wednesday.
Officers from HM Coastguard Southend-on-Sea were called into action.
"Two officers were sent into the choppy waters to check no persons were in the vehicle but thankfully it was empty," it tweeted.
The owner was quickly located and able to confirm the vehicle had become stuck in the sand with no reported injuries, the Coastguard added.
The vehicle was recovered on Thursday.
