Clacton-on-Sea family homeless after fire starts in tumble dryer
- Published
A family has been left homeless after a tumble dryer caused a fire in a flat.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze in the second floor flat happened in Holland Road, Clacton-on-Sea at about 20:25 GMT on Friday.
It said when crews arrived, the property was engulfed in flames and full of smoke.
Firefighters managed to stop the fire spreading to the adjoining properties but the flat was "severely damaged" and no longer habitable, it added.
The fire service said the fire started in a tumble dryer and the family were alerted to the blaze by their working smoke alarms.
It said they got out of the property safely and rang the emergency services.
