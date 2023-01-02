Human remains in Harlow's Oakwood Pond prompts police investigation
Human remains have been found by police in a pond in Essex
Officers said they were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
Essex Police said it had received reports of a suspicious object in the water.
Det Ch Insp Antony Alcock said officers were in the "really early stages of this investigation" and were trying to piece together what happened.
"I understand that this is concerning news for local residents and our officers are likely to remain in the area for the next few days to continue enquiries," he said.
"We ask that the public respect the cordons in place and we will be updating the public as the investigation develops."
Anyone with information, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage that might help with the investigation has been asked to contact the force.
