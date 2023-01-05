Harlow pond: Human remains identified as Phillip Lewis
Two men have been arrested after the human remains of a 59-year-old man were recovered from a pond.
Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, has been cordoned off since Essex Police were called shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday.
The force has identified the victim as Phillip Lewis, from Harlow, who was known to friends as "Scottish Phil".
A 52-year-old was arrested on suspicion of murder and a 23-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Det Supt Rob Kirby, the force's head of major crime, appealed to anyone who had contact with Mr Lewis since 1 November and asked for his friends or acquaintances to come forward.
"Phil lived in Harlow for many years and had a wide circle of friends who he socialised with," he said.
"A team of dedicated specialist detectives are continuing to work around the clock to give Phil's friends and families the answers they need about what happened to him and why."
Mr Kirby described it as a "fast-paced investigation" and said specialist officers continued to drain the pond.
"I know this investigation has caused shock and concern, but we don't believe there is an ongoing risk to the wider public," he added, speaking to reporters from Harlow police station.
"You will continue to see a visible police presence in the area and if you have any information or concerns please come and speak to one of our officers."
'Vital'
He specifically asked people to check their CCTV or doorbell footage going back to the beginning of November.
Mr Kirby previously said members of the public, one of whom was first to call police after spotting a "suspicious object in the water", had indicated the remains may have been there at least "several weeks".
"Any information you have, no matter how insignificant you believe it is, could be vital for our investigation," he added.
The force has set up a major incident public portal for people to submit information and a dedicated phone line: 0800 051 4526.
The two men were arrested on Wednesday evening.
