Mark Cavendish left 'very distressed' by Essex knifepoint robbery
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish appeared "very distressed" when he opened his door to police after a knifepoint raid at his family home, a court has heard.
Prosecutors said masked intruders broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, before making off with watches, suitcases and telephones.
Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court two men each deny two counts of robbery.
PC Adem Harman told the ongoing trial the force control room informed him of "five people, armed with knives".
'Demands'
The court was told Mr Cavendish let Mr Harman, who was one of two attending officers, into the home after police were called at 02:35 GMT.
"Both parties [Mr Cavendish and his wife] were very distressed so were talking and trying to convey as much information as they could," said Mr Harman.
He said the pair told him the suspects "rushed into their bedroom, demanded watches and other property", and punched Mr Cavendish in the face while demanding he open a safe - all in front of their three-year-old son.
Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south east London and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, both deny two counts of robbery.
Jurors have been told that Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.
The prosecution said fourth and fifth suspects, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, remained at large.
The trial is expected to conclude by the end of next week.
Cavendish, originally from the Isle of Man, won four stages at the 2021 Tour de France, equalling the Tour record of 34 set by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.
He also won a silver medal in the omnium at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and was named BBC Sports Personality of the Year in 2011.
