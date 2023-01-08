Murder charge after remains of Phillip Lewis found in Harlow pond
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after human remains were found in a pond on New Year's Eve.
Lee Clark, 52, of Wedhey, Harlow, is accused of killing Phillip Lewis, 59, who lived in the town and whose remains were recovered from Oakwood Pond.
Essex Police said a 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder had been released on bail while inquiries continued.
Mr Clark is due to appear before magistrates in Colchester on Monday.
Det Supt Rob Kirby, the force's head of major crime, said the charge was a "significant stage" in the investigation but called for anyone who had come into contact with Mr Lewis, who was known as "Scottish Phil", since 1 November to come forward.
"To date, a number of people have come forward and the information they have provided to us has been invaluable," he said.
The detective also asked for anyone who lives in the areas of Oakwood Pond or the estates coming off Harberts Road, south of Fourth Avenue, who has CCTV or doorbell video systems to contact them so that footage could be checked.
Officers also want to speak to anyone who regularly visits Oakwood Pond and the surrounding area, who had seen "anything suspicious in the last two months".
He said: "Over the last eight days, we have had a team of dedicated detectives and forensic experts who have pieced together what we believe to be the circumstances around Phillip's death.
"Of course, that work does not stop at the point of charge and in many ways, this is still the beginning of a complex investigation into the death of a 59-year-old man who was a son and a friend.
"One element of that work continues today as, alongside our partners, we continue to drain Oakwood Pond to allow for further investigation of the area to take place.
"This is being done in the most environmentally friendly way possible and I'd like to pass on my thanks to partners for helping to facilitate this."
The force has set up a major incident public portal for people to submit information and a dedicated phone line: 0800 051 4526.
