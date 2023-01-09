Life-threatening injury after A120 Felsted five-car crash
A person has life-threatening injuries after a five-car collision, Essex Police said.
The accident happened at about 13:20 GMT on the westbound A120 at Felsted, near Braintree, on Sunday.
Police said a second person was taken to hospital for assessment.
The road was closed in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land, with the eastbound carriageway reopening shortly after 15:00. Police appealed for witnesses.
