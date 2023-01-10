Mark Cavendish's wife made seven-minute 999 call after 'knife raid'
A knife-wielding man in a balaclava asked the champion cyclist Mark Cavendish "do you want me to stab you?" during a robbery at his family home, a trial heard.
Prosecutors have said as many as five men raided the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021.
Two suspects on trial each deny two counts of robbery.
The 999 call from Mr Cavendish's wife, Peta Cavendish, has been played to Chelmsford Crown Court.
The trial has already heard how the suspects made off with two Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, as well as suitcases and phones.
The couple were in bed with their three-year-old son.
In the recording made at 02:35 GMT, lasting seven minutes and 16 seconds, Mrs Cavendish told a police call handler: "They were just shouting 'where are the watches, where are the watches?'"
She described how the intruders made Mr Cavendish lie on the floor while she was in bed covering her son with a duvet.
In police body-worn camera audio, Mrs Cavendish can also be heard telling an officer she forgot to put a burglar alarm on before going to bed.
Mrs Cavendish said they took a "dummy safe", her empty Louis Vuitton suitcase and both their watches.
She could be heard saying a suspect "hit Mark in the face" and "he was OK but he'd only just come out of hospital".
The couple said they found a patio door smashed in.
"They were saying 'that's not the watch we're looking for'," she told an officer.
"When they had the knife to him [Mr Cavendish] they said 'do you want me to stab you?"'
Referring to Mr Cavendish's watch which was valued at £400,000, his wife said: "Where it had an elastic strap, I think it threw them.
"It's still a watch that they would definitely want but it wasn't what they had in their head."
Jurors have heard Mr Cavendish, the 37-year-old joint record holder for winning stages in the Tour de France, was an ambassador for Richard Mille.
His wife said she was made a one-of-a-kind model.
Prosecutors said CCTV footage, which was played to jurors, showed individuals vaulting over the gate and leaving with the safe and Louis Vuitton luggage.
Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south east London, and 28-year-old Oludewa Okorosobo, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, are the two men on trial.
Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, admitted two counts of robbery at an earlier hearing.
A fourth and fifth suspect, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, were named as suspects by police and remained at large.
The trial continues.
