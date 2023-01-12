Two Essex schools ban pupils from hugging and holding hands
Pupils at two schools in Essex have been banned from having any physical contact while at school.
Parents and carers at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter the ban included "any aggressive contact", "hugging" and "holding hands".
Southchurch High School in Southend wrote "students are not allowed to touch each other", with performing arts, sport and PE the only exceptions.
Both schools said they had received positive feedback.
Safety
The school's assistant head teacher Catherine McMillan, in the letter seen by the BBC, said: "We will not tolerate any physical contact within our community.
"This includes any aggressive physical contact, hugging, holding hands, slapping someone, etc.
"This is in order to keep your child safe. If your child is touching somebody else, whether they are consenting or not, anything could happen.
"It could lead to an injury, make someone feel very uncomfortable, or someone being touched inappropriately."
Ms McMillan added that the school wanted children to "make really positive friendships" but did not "allow romantic relationships" on site.
"If your child is asked to take their 'hands off' another student, they will receive a loss of privileges," she added, in the correspondence first reported by Essex Live.
The school is operated by The Kemnal Academies Trust.
Maggie Callaghan, executive headteacher for Hylands School, said it prioritised "wellbeing at all times" and told the BBC: "All our policies are designed to support our culture of mutual respect and inclusion, and our most recent policy has received positive feedback from parents and pupils alike."
'No confusion'
In the letter from Southchurch High School, also seen by the BBC, acting deputy head teacher Ms Murray said: "Students are not allowed to touch each other whilst on site.
"The only exceptions will be in performing arts, sporting activities and PE lessons, when this is required.
"This will help to create a calm and orderly atmosphere and ensure that there is no confusion about play fighting or anything more serious."
Southchurch High School's deputy head teacher Tracy Airoll told the BBC: "We are pleased that the overwhelming response from parents has been positive."
The two letters were both sent out on 9 January.
The Department for Education has been contacted for comment.
