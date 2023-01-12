Rowhedge human jawbone came from man in train crash
- Published
A human jawbone found near a river belonged to a man who died in a collision with a train, police have said.
The bone was discovered on 16 March 2019 near the River Colne in Rowhedge, near Colchester in Essex.
Police said there was "extremely strong evidence" the jawbone was that of a man who put himself in front of a train, as Essex Live first reported.
Officers said the family of the man had been made aware of the conclusion.
An Essex Police spokesperson told the BBC: "We found there to be extremely strong evidence for this item to belong to a man who sadly had died after colliding with a train in the area.
"His family are aware and an inquest into his death was concluded in 2019 with no suspicious circumstances."
