Essex man jailed for sexual offences against girls
A man who sexually assaulted three girls over nine years has been jailed for 27 years.
Kevin Smith, 57, of Ongar in Essex was found guilty of 13 non-recent offences including rape and indecent assault at Chelmsford Crown Court earlier this month.
One victim urged other victims to "take their power back" and "not be afraid" to speak out.
Smith will also spend five years on licence after his release from prison.
Essex Police began investigating Smith, of Kimpton Close, in 2022 when three victims came forward.
Speaking after the sentencing, one victim said: "Kevin Smith abused me when I was just a vulnerable child. For years I dealt with the trauma it gave me. I have spent years thinking that all men are dirt and being angry about what I was put through.
"If I could shout from the rooftops and tell victims not to be afraid I would. If I could sit in the room with someone who went through similar things to me, I would tell them that no-one is going to blame you and I'd encourage them to take their power back.
"What happened has drained me, but I hope talking about it helps another victim just like me."
'Dangerous and manipulative'
Another victim said she was "sickened" to discover there were other people Smith had abused.
She described him as "a very dangerous, manipulative child sex abuser" who carried out the attacks "for his own sick gratification".
"Don't fear coming forward, the police are here for you," she said.
Another victim said her "life will never be the same" because of Smith's actions, but it did not define her.
"I feel like I've got justice today and the actions of myself and the other victims have taken a dangerous man off the streets," she said.
Investigating officer Det Con Emily Monk said Smith was a "cruel man" who "preyed on vulnerable young girls".
She surged any other victims of sexual abuse to contact police.
Smith has also been put on the sex offenders register for life.
