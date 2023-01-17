Chelmsford Theatre reopens after delayed £3.25m revamp

Spectators watching the performance of 9to5 The Musical on the weekend could use the theatre's new main bar area

A council-owned theatre has reopened following a six-month refurbishment.

The audience attending the performance of 9 to 5: The Musical on Saturday were the first to experience the new bar areas, box office, foyer and toilets at Chelmsford Theatre in Essex.

The cost of the project spiralled to £3.25m because of a delay over construction materials, which was blamed on Brexit.

Chelmsford City Council's deputy leader said it was a "challenging renovation".

Chelmsford City Council said the theatre's previous foyer area was looking tired and dated
Chelmsford Theatre will also open a new terrace area for outdoor drinking

"This makeover has absolutely transformed the theatre's front-of-house spaces, presenting a stunning contemporary venue," said Liberal Democrat councillor Marie Goldman.

"The investment elevates the theatre's role in the community, ensuring its commercial viability for the years to come."

The theatre's Christmas pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk, due to generate £440,000 in revenue, was cancelled because of the revamp.

Customers were offered ticket transfers for 2023.

People who were due to see the Christmas pantomime of Jack and the Beanstalk were offered ticket transfers for 2023

A Conservative city councillor previously asked how the construction delays could "go so wrong?".

The council said contractors would make final touches to the interiors and would install a new stair lift.

The theatre was also scheduled to open its first cafe with an outdoor terrace in time for the summer.

