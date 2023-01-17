Mark Cavendish robbery trial judge gives concluding remarks
- Published
A judge has told jurors "there is no dispute" champion cyclist Mark Cavendish was robbed at his family home.
The trial has heard how intruders in balaclavas broke into the house in Ongar, Essex, on 27 November 2021, while the athlete was in bed with wife Peta and their three-year-old son.
Two suspects are on trial and each deny two counts of robbery.
Judge David Turner KC has given concluding directions to the jury.
"There's no dispute in this case that robberies occurred," said Mr Turner.
"The issue is who's responsible, who was there, who played a part?"
Prosecutors said the men made off with Richard Mille watches, valued at £400,000 and £300,000, and that one suspect held a "Rambo-style" knife to Mr Cavendish's throat.
Romario Henry, 31, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, and Oludewa Okorosobo, 28, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, deny two counts of robbery.
Mr Henry, giving evidence at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, admitted being in the Mercedes Benz that travelled from London to Ongar, but that he was "out of it" after taking drugs and was not aware of a crime being committed.
He also denied plotting the raid while at a party in Manchester earlier that month.
Mr Okorosobo told police he was "incapable" of carrying out a robbery having been stabbed in the leg in September 2021.
Ali Sesay, 28, of Holding Street, Rainham, Kent, has already admitted two counts of robbery.
'Foot soldier'
"You need to be sure these defendants before you were in it together with others including Mr Sesay," said Mr Turner.
"Provided you're sure of that, you do not need to be sure of precise roles and responsibilities either in the planning, the run up or during events on the night.
"You do not need to be sure for example who's the mastermind and who's the gopher, who's the captain and who's a foot soldier."
Jurors were told a fourth and fifth suspect, Jo Jobson and George Goddard, have not been traced.
The prosecuting and defending barristers were due to sum up their cases on Wednesday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk