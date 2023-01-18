Timothy Hatcher: Road closed over missing man who has dementia
Police have closed a road as part of their search to find a 69-year-old man who has dementia.
Timothy Hatcher, from Chelmsford, was last seen on CCTV in the Co-op on Meadgate Avenue on 18 December.
Essex Police has closed one lane of the A1114 Essex Yeomanry Way as part of its long-running missing persons investigation.
It has also released more CCTV footage which shows Mr Hatcher outside the Aldi supermarket off Parkway.
"We have been running a significant search operation to give us the best chance of finding him," said Det Supt Scott Egerton.
"Timothy appeared to be disorientated at the time and of course our concerns for him continue to grow."
Police said Mr Hatcher, who received support from carers multiple times a day, attended the Co-op shop before going to The Star pub on Baddow Road.
The latest footage showed a man in a fluorescent yellow jacket skirting around a door to the Aldi store.
Police said the lane on the A1114 could remain shut throughout Wednesday.
A 50-year-old man, who police said on 6 January had been arrested on suspicion of kidnap, was released on bail.
