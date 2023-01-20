Essex man pleads guilty to terror plot targeting police and Army

A man has pleaded guilty to plotting a terror attack allegedly targeting the police or military.
Matthew King, 19, was accused of carrying out surveillance at police stations, railway stations and an British Army barracks in London.
At a hearing at the Old Bailey, King, from Wickford in Essex, admitted preparation of terrorist acts, alleged by the prosecution to be related to Islamist beliefs.
He is due to be sentenced on 14 April.
The judge, Mark Lucraft KC, said a pre-sentence report needed to be prepared which should include the issue of the defendant's dangerousness.
The court heard the authorities became aware of King after tip-off through an anti-terrorist hotline and the Prevent counter-terrorism programme.
He was arrested at his home on 18 May by the Metropolitan Police and his mobile phone was examined.
Prosecutors said the charges related to terrorist activity carried out between 22 December 2021 and 17 May 2022.
Prosecutors alleged he carried out surveillance at railway stations, police stations, Stratford Magistrates' Court in east London and an Army barracks in East Ham, also in east London.
At an earlier hearing, prosecutor Gillian Curl said that no "specific act of terrorism" had been identified.
But she said: "He was preparing for an act against either serving on-duty police officers or military personnel."
