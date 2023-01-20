Tilbury: Craig North's killer whose family informed police is convicted
A 20-year-old man whose relative reported him to police after he stabbed a "loving and devoted father" has been convicted of manslaughter.
Craig North, 35, was attacked in Tilbury, Essex, on 2 January 2022, and died nine days later.
Darnel Curtin's family reported him two hours after Mr North was found injured.
Curtin, of Chesterton Way, Tilbury, denied murder and a jury found him guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
The jurors at Basildon Crown Court took 14 hours and 52 minutes deliberating their verdict.
Following the trial, Mr North's parents said in a statement: "Craig was our hero.
"He was a loving and devoted father, partner, son, brother, uncle, son-in-law and friend.
"He was loved by so many. He will always be in our hearts and never forgotten."
'Needless tragedy'
Essex Police said Curtin had been detained under the Mental Health Act the previous October following an assessment.
He had sent messages to Mr North's daughter via social media, including one in which he seemingly threatened to harm her father, police said.
On the day of the attack, doorbell footage from Curtin's home showed him leaving shortly after 21:05 GMT on his scooter, returning at 21:40.
Mr North was found injured by four people on Feenan Highway at about 21:45.
Police said Curtin then left his home again at 21:47 with a rucksack, but returned without it at 21:52.
Curtin's relative later reported to police that he had stabbed someone.
Officers said they found the bag in bushes behind Brennan Road, containing clothes and a large blood-stained hunting-style knife carrying his DNA.
Senior investigating officer, temporary Det Ch Insp Julie Gowen, said: "Craig's death was a needless tragedy which has robbed his family of a much-loved man."
Judge Samantha Leigh was due to sentence him on 31 January.
