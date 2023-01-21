Rayleigh runner, 86, is an inspiration, says Castle Point Joggers
An 86-year-old runner who completed a muddy and hilly 15-mile race has been described by club members as an "inspiration".
Albert Miles, known as Bert, from Rayleigh, Essex, has completed dozens of marathons and half marathons since he started running in his 40s.
But he wanted to once more complete the Benfleet 15, which he had done many times previously.
The Castle Point Joggers member said last Sunday's was the hardest.
He said his legs "gave way" in the thick mud and he fell over after losing his footing on a kerb but "I was always going to finish".
Mr Miles, who has completed marathons in London, New York and Los Angeles, was supported by a fellow participant for the last few miles and was helped up the final hill to the finish.
He won a prize for finishing first in the 70-plus age category.
Inspirations at the Benfleet 15 today Bert getting over the finishing line at 86!
Club chairman Mike Hopkins said: "He's inspirational and part and parcel of the club.
"Hopefully a lot of runners, not only in our club but other clubs, will be inspired by him."
Mr Miles said although it was his last Benfleet 15, he would not be hanging up his trainers just yet.
He said he would be heading to his usual parkrun this weekend for the 208th time - and hoped to complete 250.
Mr Miles also has other events planned for the year, including the half marathon in Southend.
"I enjoy it," he said. "I'll keep running until I can't no more."
