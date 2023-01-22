Harlow hospital suspends gas and air over nitrous oxide levels
A hospital has stopped using gas and air in its maternity unit to "protect our midwifery and medical team".
The Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow, Essex, said the decision followed tests on nitrous oxide levels.
It said it would temporarily suspend the use of Entonox while additional safety equipment was installed.
Giuseppe Labriola, director of midwifery, said: "There is no risk to mothers, birthing people, their partners and babies."
Other hospitals have previously temporarily suspended the use of gas and air in recent months including Basildon and Ipswich.
Princess Alexandra Hospital said further testing was taking place and the new equipment would allow the use of the nitrous oxide and oxygen mix.
Mr Labriola said: "There are a full range of other pain relief options that our team are discussing with women and pregnant people on an individual basis.
"There are no risks to people attending, staying or visiting the hospital."
