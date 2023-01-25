Off duty Met Police officer assaulted boy, 14, in Brentwood
A Metropolitan Police officer has been convicted of assaulting a 14-year-old boy.
PC Paul Bewsey, part of the unit that guards the Palace of Westminster, assaulted the teenager in Brentwood, Essex, on 21 April last year.
He was found guilty by deputy district judge Caroline Jackson following a trial at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
The 44-year-old, of School Avenue, Basildon, was ordered to complete 80 hours' unpaid work.
The trial on Monday heard he was off duty in Hanging Hill Lane, Brentwood, when the incident happened.
Bewsey, who denied the charge, was also ordered to pay £625 in prosecution costs, £100 in compensation and a £95 surcharge.
The Met said he was suspended from the force, where he served in the parliamentary and diplomatic protection command.
It said a misconduct process was ongoing.
