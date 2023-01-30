M11 southbound closed near Harlow due to serious collision

M11 in Essex near Harlow following a road closureNational Highways
Traffic queues formed on the southbound carriageway of the M11, tailing back from Harlow

A motorway carriageway has been closed following a serious collision.

National Highways first reported the incident on the M11 near Harlow in Essex at about 16:00 GMT.

All lanes southbound were shut between junction seven at Harlow and junction six for the M25.

The air ambulance attended. National Highways said preparations would be made "for vehicles to be turned around from the rear of the queue. This will take some time".

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics