M11 southbound closed near Harlow due to serious collision
A motorway carriageway has been closed following a serious collision.
National Highways first reported the incident on the M11 near Harlow in Essex at about 16:00 GMT.
All lanes southbound were shut between junction seven at Harlow and junction six for the M25.
The air ambulance attended. National Highways said preparations would be made "for vehicles to be turned around from the rear of the queue. This will take some time".
2 lanes (of 3) are closed on the #M11 southbound in #Essex between J7 (#Harlow) and J6 (#M25) due to a serious collision.
All emergency services including an Air Ambulance are in attendance.
Congestion is building on approach. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/54XznZ0CAC
