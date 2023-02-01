Ashley Wadsworth's sister says killer's past should have been known
The sister of a Canadian teenager murdered by her boyfriend in the UK said she might still be alive if her killer's previous convictions for violence were known.
Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was strangled and stabbed by Jack Sepple, 23, at their flat in Chelmsford, Essex, on 1 February 2022.
Sepple was jailed for life with a 23-and-a-half-year minimum term.
Ashley's sister, Hailey Wadsworth, said in Canada it was easy to check records.
She told BBC Essex that offenders' criminal records could be viewed by members of the public through a simple web browser search.
"Where we live, you can search up a criminal," she said.
"I don't think you should have to ask for permission to know about a criminal, they should not be protected and they should not be hidden, and people should know."
Hailey said how her family was still coming to terms with Ashley's death.
"It's affected us tremendously, it never gets easier," she said.
"Life is so hard without Ashley here, she was the glue in our family, the happiness, the light.
"It's been really tough to come to the realisation that she's gone and what he did to her, it scars you for life."
Ashley, from Vernon, British Columbia, first met Sepple online aged 12 before moving to the UK to be with him.
Her mother said in her victim impact statement she had reservations about Ashley travelling to meet Sepple "but she was an adult so I couldn't stop her".
Ashley, a Mormon, spoke to her family and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Chelmsford about her worries about Sepple's behaviour in the weeks before she was killed.
After the murder it emerged the teenager had booked a flight back to Canada for 3 February,
Essex Police said Sepple had strangled and repeatedly stabbed Ashley, inflicting 90 wounds, after he discovered her plans to return home.
It later emerged Sepple had a long history of offences for online harassment, assault and breaching restraining orders dating back to 2014.
Before murdering Ashley, he was charged with a number of offences relating to a previous partner. The allegations included false imprisonment, assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.
