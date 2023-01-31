Harlow murder inquiry: Netteswell Pond closed after Phillip Lewis's death
Detectives have cordoned off a second pond as part of an ongoing murder investigation.
Essex Police previously identified remains found in Oakwood Pond in Harlow on New Year's Eve as 59-year-old local man Phillip Lewis.
Officers closed off Netteswell Pond, about 2.6km away (1.6 miles) on the other side of town, on Monday.
Police said specialist search teams were likely to remain there until the end of the week.
Lee Clarke, 55, of Edmunds Tower, Wedhey, Harlow, has been charged with murder in connection with the investigation and is due to appear in court on 8 March.
