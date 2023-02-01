Roydon party shooting: Most-wanted man arrested in Morocco
- Published
One of the UK's most wanted suspects has been arrested in Morocco for the alleged drive-by murder of a 50-year-old grandfather outside a party.
Essex Police have said Robert Powell was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol in Water Lane, Roydon in the early hours of 13 June 2020.
Nana Oppong, 42, who previously lived in West Road, Newham, east London, was detained trying to enter north Africa using false documents.
Extradition proceedings were under way.
Det Supt Stephen Jennings said the development was the result of collaboration between Essex Police, the National Crime Agency (NCA), Crown Prosecution Service, Interpol and the Crimestoppers charity.
"Numerous officers and staff across all agencies involved in this case have been working day and night to get justice for Robert's family," he said.
"We won't stop until Nana Oppong is back in the UK and facing the courts."
The NCA, which named Mr Oppong as among 13 most wanted fugitives in a campaign last year, said he was arrested trying to enter north Africa from Spain in September.
He was taken into custody by Morocco's national police force.
The NCA said Mr Oppong's arrest could not be divulged at the time for "operational reasons".
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and wounding without intent.
On the second anniversary of Mr Powell's death, his mother said in a statement her son was an "awesome person with a smile that still warms my heart".
He was a father-of-three and had two grandchildren.
Police said in June 2020 two women also received single gunshot wounds in the incident but their injuries were not considered to be serious.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk