Apprenticeships: East of England apprentices share their advice

Following a drop in numbers due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the number of young people taking up apprenticeships is back on the rise. Figures for the 2021/22 academic year showed almost 35,000 people started an apprenticeship in the East of England. They offer a different type of career path to those who head straight to university, with a chance to learn skills in the real world from the outset and the opportunity to earn a salary. What do some of the latest crop of apprentices think?