Designs unveiled for Clacton's £255k skate park
- Published
Designs for a new skate park have been unveiled after contractors were appointed to complete the £255,000 project.
Tendring District Council has funded the new skate park outside Clacton Leisure Centre.
Plans include areas for beginners and experienced skaters with "ramps" and "bowls"
Councillor Alex Porter said there had been a lot of input from skaters to ensure they use the new park.
He said: "Though I don't skate, I am impressed with the way the proposed designs incorporate different features, catering for different skill levels and also provide hangout spaces and areas for parents to supervise younger children. "
He said the project, combined with the 3G pitch replacement and planned car park improvements, would "transform" the outside area at Clacton Leisure Centre.
Specialist company Betongpark has been appointed to design and build the project which will replace the old facility that was shut due to a drainage problem.
Stuart Maclure, from the company said: "As lifelong skaters ourselves, everyone at Betongpark is excited to get started on this project to create an amazing new facility for Clacton."
Work is due to start at the end of summer and is expected to take four months to complete.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk