East Anglia pylons: Energy minister faces critics in Essex
A government minister has said plans for a new 112-mile (180km) power line of pylons in East Anglia were "not inevitable".
Energy and Climate Minister Graham Stuart was visiting Essex to answer concerns about the project from councillors and green campaigners.
Local politicians want the power line to be built offshore, under the sea.
National Grid said the proposal for pylons on land needed to represent value for money.
Mr Stuart, speaking from Manningtree, said major infrastructure was needed to ensure the country reached net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
"Nothing is inevitable, but getting power offshore, to onshore, is inevitable," the Conservative minister said.
"Doing that in a way that is affordable, that respects communities, that is deliverable - these are some of the pressures we are wrestling with."
National Grid's proposed network of pylons, running from Norwich to Tilbury in Essex, would carry electricity generated by offshore wind farms.
The line would briefly run underground at the Dedham Vale area of outstanding natural beauty on the Essex-Suffolk border.
The company hosted a public consultation last year but said it would consider opening a second in 2023.
It wants to submit a final proposal to the Planning Inspectorate by 2024.
The firm has said running the entire route underground, or offshore, would cause greater disruption and bump the cost up from £793m, to £2bn-£4bn and bump the cost up from £793m to £2bn-£4bn.
Harwich and North Essex MP Sir Bernard Jenkin, who invited Mr Stuart to the county, said there had been a "big shift" in engagement from the government.
"But I have to say, we just sat there [in Manningtree] for an hour going through everything. I'm afraid the bad news is, we're still miles apart," Sir Bernard said.
"In terms of getting the whole industry and government committed to an offshore grid - as opposed to just ameliorating the onshore proposals - we still have a long way to go.
"So I don't want to get people's hopes up and I want people to keep on campaigning."
A National Grid spokesman said: "Our proposals for East Anglia Green are essential to carry more clean energy to homes and businesses across the UK and to help the country reach net zero by 2050.
"The UK government and our regulator Ofgem require us to develop proposals which represent value for money to consumers, while being in line with current planning policy and licence obligations."
