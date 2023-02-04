Canvey Island: Man dies after being found injured in car park
A man in his 40s has died after being found injured in a car park.
Essex Police said officers were called to the Iceland car park in Furtherwick Road on Canvey Island at about 01:45 GMT.
The force said it was believed the man had been assaulted near to The Haystack pub a short time earlier.
A cordon has been put in place in Furtherwick Road and Long Road and police warned of disruption to the centre of Canvey through the day.
Detectives have appealed for anyone with information to contact officers.
Det Ch Insp Greg Wood said: "I want to extend my condolences to the family of the man who has died.
"There is a team of officers and staff working hard to establish what happened to him and we are starting to build a picture of the circumstances around the assault.
"If you saw what happened, or have any other information about the assault then I need you to contact us."
