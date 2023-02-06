Southend fan banned from matches after assaulting Woking defender
- Published
A Southend United fan has been banned from football matches for three years after assaulting a Woking player at a match last year.
Defender Luke Wilkinson was targeted in the closing minutes of the match at Roots Hall on 4 October.
Jake Devlin, 29, of Littlebury Green, Basildon, admitted the assault at Basildon Magistrates' Court.
"Devlin's actions were completely unacceptable," said PC Keith Baker from Essex Police.
Devlin was told he cannot enter the town, city or parish where a match is taking place - of any standard between the Premier League and National Leagues in England, Wales and Scotland - either eight hours before or after the scheduled kick-off time.
"No-one in their line of work should be faced with a threat of violence and football players are no different," PC Baker said.
Devlin was also fined £300 at the hearing on Thursday and ordered to pay a £120 surcharge and £105 prosecution costs.
The National League match in October ended 1-1.
A club statement from Woking FC at the time said the incident was "disturbing".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk