Colchester: Parking firm NCP facing legal action over signage
One of the country's largest car parking firms is facing legal action over signs it has installed in a conservation area.
Colchester City Council said it was taking the action over signs near the landmark Jumbo Tower, in a protected area known as Balkerne Gate.
Sir Bob Russell - Colchester's former Lib Dem MP - said NCP was "flouting" the city's planning rules.
NCP said it could not comment on legal matters.
The council has accused NCP of ignoring an order to remove its yellow advertising signs from the area in Balkerne Gate.
The authority said: "The display of unauthorised signage is an offence.
"We have contacted NCP to remove this unauthorised signage, but no response has been received.
"As a result, we are now pursuing legal action to ensure their swift removal.
"The council's adopted management proposals for the city centre conservation area advise that signage should be small and discreet, and advertisement banners and other intrusive modern signage will be resisted by the council."
Sir Bob, who is now Colchester's High Steward, said: "There is a place for signage, these need to be done properly.
"All that's required is for NCP to behave in a responsible manner, which a national firm should."
The council said it hoped the matter would be resolved quickly.
